Mary Tiffen obituary | Global development

My colleague Mary Tiffen, the distinguished financial historian, who has died aged 88 from Covid-19, will finest be remembered for the groundbreaking African drylands analysis she performed from the 1970s to 2000, efficiently demonstrating how a lot farmers’ personal expertise and capability to innovate had been undervalued.

Her 1976 monograph on Northern Nigeria, The Enterprising Peasant, the work she led on Kenya in 1994 (More People Less Erosion) and the ultimate comparative research she undertook round 2000 evaluating dryland areas of Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and Niger, all centered on the ingenuity of the farmers who made a dwelling from these troublesome environments. Her analysis challenged, and continues to problem, careless assumptions concerning the causes of desertification and applicable coverage responses.

Mary’s arguments had been all the time derived from the evaluation of many a long time’ value of knowledge. She was thus in a position to present how inhabitants progress turned labour constraints into land constraints, and progressively made land funding and conservation extra financial. Particularly within the Kenya research, images from the 30s to 1990 vividly present the identical places turning from arid degraded landscapes into fertile, tree-covered, terraced farms, as that stability modified.

Her work additionally demonstrated how very important to wealth era improved highway networks and market entry have been. These open the door not solely to larger earnings, but additionally to training and to raised intelligence about new crops and methods. The capital funding more and more wanted for farming innovation would earlier be derived from cattle gross sales, and later from the city employment of some family members.

Mary’s work made an impeccable coverage case for probably the most profitable authorities interventions typically being these which merely take away limitations to commerce, and which belief and assist the capacities of native useful resource managers to reply. Top-down schemes have normally failed.

The daughter of Gwendolen (nee Carrall) and Horace Steele-Perkins, Mary was born in Farnborough, Hampshire. Her father was an RAF officer and labored through the second world battle in Hong Kong in air raid precautions (ARP). After the battle, Mary and her mom moved to India, then Mary completed her education in Devon, and took a historical past diploma at Girton College, Cambridge, in 1952.

After a interval of instructing and NGO work, she met and married Brian Tiffen in 1960. He labored for the British Council and Mary started her analysis profession as she accompanied him to Nigeria, Malawi, Iraq and elsewhere. Her doctorate (from the LSE in 1974) and first ebook had been based mostly on her northern Nigeria analysis.

Mary Tiffen in Nigeria; her analysis there centered on the ingenuity of farmers making a dwelling in troublesome environments

In Iraq, Mary grew to become concerned with historic irrigation programs, and this was the expertise that led to her taking a put up working the Irrigation Management Network on the Overseas Development Institute in London, the place she labored from 1983 till 1994.

In retirement she produced two self-published household histories, Friends of Sir Robert Hart (2012) and Testimony to Love (2017), and had just lately begun a memoir for her youngsters about her personal life.

Brian died in 2014. Mary is survived by their youngsters, Martin and Jenny, grandchildren, Lucy, Hannah, Rachel, Finlay and Jake, and by her half-brother, Chris .