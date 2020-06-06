Mary Pierce on winning French Open 20 years ago and ‘huge miracle’ of forgiving her abusive father

“I needed to ensure he was properly taken care of, as a result of I knew he might be in rather a lot of ache if not correctly taken care of. I didn’t need him to be in any ache or endure.

“I was able to be with him when he passed away in April 2017. In the later stages of being sick he also gave his life to Jesus, he really softened. He really changed.”

That Pierce’s father devoted his personal life to her tennis profession is astounding given he had no background within the sport.

Pierce, who divides her time between teaching within the south of France, Mauritius and America, solely took up tennis by likelihood when she was 10 and joined her finest good friend on courtroom throughout one of her classes.

“At the end of the session, the head of the tennis club came up to me, asked who I was and how long I’d been playing. I said ‘45 minutes’, to which he replied ‘no, how many years’. I said it was my first day.”

Asked to return the subsequent day with her mother and father, Pierce’s life modified in a single day. A number of months after taking part in tennis three days per week, she was coming into tournaments. Four years on, Pierce was on the skilled circuit and winning titles.

Tennis had by no means been an ambition, nor a dream. She thought-about a profession in drugs, and was eager on turning into a paediatrician, however out of concern, she wouldn’t stop taking part in. “My dad was so strong, I was scared and felt I can’t say no.”

Aside from the intimidation and abuse, Pierce spoke glowingly of her father’s dedication.

“When I look at what my dad did, I think that was incredible,” she stated. “To have no tennis background but he was there every single lesson that I took, listened and watched what the coaches would say, he read all the tennis magazines, he watched and taped every match on TV.”

Dedication and arduous work are two very important parts Pierce expects from her personal tennis proteges. Pierce, who additionally gained the French Open doubles title in 2000 alongside Hingis, says she is ‘very serious’ however provides “at the end of the day, you’ve got to have fun”.