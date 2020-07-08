Letourneau pleaded guilty in August 1997 to two counts of second-degree rape with a student who was 13 at the full time. (She was 34, married and had four young ones.) She later married the student, Vili Fualaau in 2005—after serving her seven-year prison sentence. He was 22. They had two children and Faulaau filed for legal separation in 2017, the Q 13 Fox report said.

She knew her actions were wrong morally and professionally but took the risks partly because of her diagnosed “hypomania,″ a kind of bipolar depression, Gehrke told local media.

Police discovered the 2 at about 1:20 a.m. on June 19, 1996 in a minivan. Letourneau told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions among the officers. Fualaau and Letourneau denied there have been any “touching.” Instead, they said, Letourneau had been babysitting the boy and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months following the marina incident, Letourneau became pregnant with the couple’s first daughter.

The two had previously characterized their relationship as you of love, and even wrote a book together — “Un Seul Crime, L’Amour,” or “Only One Crime, Love.” Their story was also the main topic of a USA Network movie, “All American Girl.”

The Associated Press contributed to the report