Mary Kay Letourneau has died at age 58 

BREAKING NEWS: Mary Kay Letourneau, who received national infamy after being convicted of raping her student and later marrying him, has died at age 58
Mary Kay Letourneau, the controversial Seattle middle school teacher who was at the middle of a national scandal in the 1990s when she admitted to presenting an affair with her sixth-grade student, has died.
Letourneau reportedly died of Stage Four cancer after quietly battling the condition for several months, her attorney said Tuesday evening.
This is really a developing story…
