Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher arrested for an affair with her 13-year-old student, has died of cancer

Letourneau died fairly suddenly in her home, her former attorney David Gehrke told CNN. Most of her family was with her, including Vili Fualaau, her former student and ex-husband who had been giving her 24-hour care the last month of her life.

The two met when Letourneau was a 34-year-old teacher in Seattle. She was married with four kids when she began an affair with Fualaau, her 13-year-old student in 1996.

Letourneau gave birth to Fualaau’s child before she served seven years in prison on charges related to their sexual relationship. The couple later had a 2nd child.

Letourneau and Fualaau got married in 2005 immediately after she premiered from prison, but Fualaau filed for legal separation in 2017 just before their 12 year anniversary.