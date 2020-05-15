Mary-Kate Olsen’s Request For Emergency Divorce Rejected! Here’s Why

Looks like Mary-Kate Olsen has no option however to have a routine, dragged out divorce, since her ask for an emergency order to declare divorce from spouse Olivier Sarkozy was refuted!

As we reported, the Full House alum asked for the emergency order since courts are enclosed New York throughout the continuous coronavirus pandemic. But, a ccording to records, the previous starlet’ request was declined by a New York State Supreme Court court on Thursday, that apparently really felt the issue was “not essential.”

Related: Mary-Kate’s Husband Was Annoyed By Her Career?!

New York courts spokesperson Lucian Chalfen informed People that Olsen’s initial declaring was denied by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz since the “essential matter procedure” had not been complied with, so she “refiled under the essential matter procedure.” Unfortunately, the court the instance was described “decided that it is not essential,” Chalfen claimed, so Ashley Olsen‘s sibling “can’t file anything at this point.”

That’s most definitely not terrific information for the style magnate, that is apparently dealing with being rejected of her New York City home after Sarkozy supposedly ended their lease without her understanding.

Stressful times for MK throughout these currently difficult times!

We’ll maintain you upgraded as even more growths emerge. Buckle up, Perezcious viewers, this seems like it’s gon na be a tough time.