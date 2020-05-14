Mary-Kate Olsen seeks emergency divorce from Olivier Sarkozy after five years of marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are getting a divorce after five years of marriage, it has been reported.

The couple first began courting in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015 in Manhattan, New York.

According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Ms Olsen signed a petition for a divorce in April, however was informed by New York officers that her request couldn’t be processed as a result of of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, Ms Olsen has requested an emergency order to permit her to file her divorce.

Ms Olsen, 33, and Mr Sarkozy, 50, haven’t any youngsters collectively, however Mr Sarkozy does have two teenage youngsters from his earlier marriage to Charrlotte Bernard.





Mr Sarkozy, whose half-brother is Nicolas Sarkozy, the previous President of France, works as a financier.

Ms Olsen and her twin sister, Ashley, are notoriously non-public and infrequently focus on their private lives in interviews.

The former baby stars based their wildly profitable vogue label, The Row, in 2006.





“This is the way we chose to move forward in our lives: to not be in the spotlight, to really have something that speaks for itself,” Ms Olsen informed Vogue Australia final month.

“There is a lot of pressure we put on ourselves,” she added.

“If you need issues to be excellent or lovely, it’s so much of onerous work… Nothing comes straightforward.

“That’s just the way we were raised; that’s what we believe is necessary to do something different.”