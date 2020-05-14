Mary-Kate Olsen seeks divorce from Pierre Olivier Sarkozy – Armenian News

Mary-Kate Olsen desires to get divorced, however she’s hit a serious roadblock – coronavirus, so now she desires an emergency court docket order to hurry issues alongside, TMZ reported.

Mary-Kate says her attorneys acquired an electronic mail from her husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy’s attorneys this week giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC condominium. She claims Pierre is attempting to drive her out, as a result of he terminated their lease with out her information.

She stated she’s been asking Pierre to present her till May 30, however claims he hasn’t responded, in line with TMZ.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says she will be able to’t meet the deadline – this coming Monday – due to quarantine tips within the metropolis. Mary-Kate says the one method she will be able to defend her property is that if she’s to file a divorce petition. That would set off an computerized court docket order stopping him from disposing of her property.