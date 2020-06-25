Mary Jackson: Nasa to name HQ after first black female engineer

Image copyright

Mary Jackson became Nasa's first black female engineer in 1958





Nasa is to name its headquarters in Washington DC after its first black female engineer, Mary Jackson.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine said Jackson had helped to break up barriers for African Americans and ladies in engineering and technology.

The story of Mary Jackson was told in the 2016 film Hidden Figures. Born in Hampton, Virginia, she died in 2005.

Last year, Nasa renamed the street outside its headquarters as Hidden Figures Way.

“Hidden no more, we will continue to recognise the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made Nasa’s successful history of exploration possible,” Mr Bridenstine said in a statement.

“Mary W Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped Nasa succeed in getting American astronauts into space,” Mr Bridenstine added.

“Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology.”

The move comes at a time of introspection over the US about historical injustices suffered by African Americans.

The recent death in police custody of George Floyd triggered protests around the globe and renewed demands for an end to institutional racism.

The building will be called the Mary W Jackson Nasa Headquarters





Nasa began recruiting some college-educated African American ladies in the 1940s as “human computers”, but they experienced both racial and gender discrimination at the office.

Mary Jackson was recruited in 1951 by the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics that has been succeeded by Nasa in 1958. She worked under Dorothy Vaughan – whose story was also told in Hidden Figures – in the segregated West Area Computing Unit at Langley, Virginia.

Jackson died in 2005 and in 2019 she was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Her daughter, Carolyn Lewis, said the family was honoured that Nasa was continuing to celebrate Mary Jackson’s legacy.

“She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at Nasa, but throughout this nation,” she said.