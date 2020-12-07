The middleweight contender of the UFC, Marvin Vettori will be making history by bagging the biggest victory of his career by the end of this year. This is a very fortunate break for him after having gone through a year full of negativity.

Marvin Vettori unanimously won over the fellow contender Jack Hermansson in Las Vegas on Saturday. The numerical figures from this UFC Fight Night were 49-46, 49-46, and 49-45 in the entertaining, back and forth, and the main event.

Hermansson was given a global ranking of 6 at middleweight by ESPN.

Marvin Vettori’s Journey

Marvin Vettori had a rough year. In the month of March, he had a fight scheduled with Darren Stewart in London at a UFC Fight Night. It was only when he reached London, after having traveled from California, that he found out the Fight Night had been canceled following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Even in May, Vettori was to fight Karl Robenson. But it did not take place because Robenson has to withdraw due to a bad weight cut. Later, Vettori won over him in June. However, the winner then had a hard time finding his opponent.

The situation took a strange turn in favor of Vettori. Initially, Hermansson was actually supposed to fight Darren Till. Unfortunately, Till could not participate due to injury. So, Kevin Holland was then put in Till’s place to fight Hermansson. Later Holland too had to withdraw after having tested positive for the Coronavirus. Finally, Vettori was accommodated to fight Hermansson after he was withdrawn from a fight, the UFC 256. Originally, he was to fight with Ronaldo Jacare Souza on the 12th of December. However, Vettori took good advantage of this opportunity and won over his 185-pound contender.