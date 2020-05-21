Marvin Lewis Rips NFL Minority Hiring Proposal, ‘Like Having Jim Crow Laws’

Breaking News

Ex-Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis says giving house owners a draft incentive to rent minorities is “like having Jim Crow laws” … ripping the proposal as straight-up “offensive.”

Remember, the NFL house owners reportedly deliberate to vote on a proposal that might reward groups with a greater third spherical draft decide if they’d employed a minority GM or coach.

While the proposal was tabled throughout the house owners conferences on Tuesday, Lewis went off on the thought of giving groups an incentive to rent minorities in an interview with The Baltimore Sun.

“It was offensive, definitely offensive,” Lewis stated. “It was like having Jim Crow laws.”

As for compensating groups with draft picks? Lewis is not pleased with that, both.

“Draft picks are like gold. That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. As a head coach, no one wants to be hired or put in that position.”

Owners DID vote to broaden the Rooney Rule to require groups to interview no less than 2 minority candidates when hiring new coaches … which Lewis says is an effective factor.

“This will be a plus requiring more than one minority to be interviewed because it will cause them to take a deeper dive.”

FYI — there are at present four minority coaches and a pair of minority GMs within the NFL, which is comprised of 32 whole groups.