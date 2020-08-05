Marvel’s Spider-Man – PlayStation 4



Price: $39.99 - $33.50

(as of Aug 05,2020 11:59:38 UTC – Details)



Marvel’s Spider Man features your favorite web slinger in a story unlike any before it. Now a seasoned Super Hero, Peter Parker has been busy keeping crime off the streets as Spider Man. Just as he’s ready to focus on life as Peter, a new villain threatens New York City. Faced with overwhelming odds and higher stakes, Spider Man must rise up and be greater.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel and Insomniac Games present Marvel’s Spider Man exclusively for PlayStation 4.

Be Spider Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider Man collide in an original action packed story. In this new Spider Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

From traversing with parkour and unique environmental interactions, to new combat and blockbuster action, it’s spider man unlike any you’ve played before;Number of Players: 1 player; Genre: Action / Adventure

Sony interactive entertainment, insomniac games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand new and Authentic spider man adventure

Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Blood, drug reference, language, violence