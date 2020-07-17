Marvel’s Spider-Man – Playstation 4 (PS4)



An all-new Spider-Man experience Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and unique environmental interactions, to new combat and cinematic blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before. Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met before, or seen in a movie. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.

100% Compatible With USA Playstation 4 Console

Region 2 (EUR) or 4 (AUS) Required for DLC Redemption or Purchases

Be Spider-Man – An experienced Spider-Man with several years of crime fighting under his belt, Peter Parker has sheer mastery of his powerful spider-sense, dynamic skills, acrobatic abilities, and new suit.

Original Story – An all-new Spider-Man universe featuring familiar characters in unfamiliar roles. Peter Parker deals with his complex dual life as a young adult with great powers, discovering how his many relationships evolve.