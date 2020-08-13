‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ series finale on ABC marks the end of an era (SPOILERS)

After a few seasons of traveling through space and time, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” came back down to Earth, sort of, in its two-part series finale, an old-fashioned affair tinged with nostalgia and clearly aimed at those fans that had been with the ABC series since the beginning.

Granted, that’s a relatively small contingent, with ratings having dwindled considerably since the show premiered in 2013, which feels like a lifetime ago in the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both on TV and in movies.

The finale saw the group overcome the threat from the Chronicoms, as their foes sought to erase SHIELD from history, operating in an alternate timeline.

That danger was dispatched, however, relatively early in the final hour, allowing for what felt like an inadvertently timely virtual reunion of original and near-original cast members — basically the superhero universe version of a Zoom call.

“This is what we were fighting for,” Coulson (Clark Gregg) said once the team triumphed, to which Daisy (Chloe Bennet) responded, “Family.” The family atmosphere also saw the reunion of two other original cast members, Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), joined by May (Ming-Na Wen) and subsequent additions Mack (Henry Simmons) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley). The low-key finish felt almost prescient, given that production of the series was actually completed last year, which explains why ABC had the full original run to air during the summer, when…

