Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: the Black Order (Nintendo Switch)



Price: $59.99 - $51.00

(as of Jul 25,2020 02:12:11 UTC – Details)





New Heroes: The Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Scarlet Witch and more join the “Ultimate Alliance” for the first time

Original Story: Super Heroes and Super Villains battle Thanos and The Black Order across the Marvel Universe in this new original story

Local and Online Multiplayer: The game can be played offline or online with up to 4 players total (Requires Nintendo Switch Online membership, sold separately)

Compatible with Nintendo Switch only