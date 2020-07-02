Marvel Stadium security guard tests positive to COVID-19 before St Kilda vs Carlton match

Marvel Stadium security guard tests positive to COVID-19 before essential St Kilda vs Carlton match – as Melbourne outbreak continues to develop
- A security guard who labored at Marvel Stadium has examined positive to COVID-19
- The contractor final labored on Monday and patrolled the entry of the venue
- Announcement got here before St Kilda-Carlton match on the stadium on Thursday
- The AFL mentioned the conflict may go forward as Marvel Stadium is COVID-safe
The AFL was dealt a COVID-19 scare forward of the St Kilda-Carlton match after a Marvel Stadium security employee examined positive to the virus amid a second spike of infections in Victoria.
The league introduced they have been conscious of the positive an infection on Thursday, simply hours before the 2 groups have been scheduled to go head-to-head.
The security contractor labored a shift patrolling the entry of the venue in Docklands, Melbourne, on Monday and didn’t come into contact with any sealed football-related areas.
A security guard who labored at Marvel Stadium on Monday has examined positive to COVID-19. The St Kilda-Carlton match on the venue went forward on Thursday
Jade Gresham of the Saints will get his physique temperature examined forward of the Round 5 AFL Match between the Carlton Blues and the St Kilda Saints at Marvel Stadium on Thursday
The AFL mentioned the conflict may go forward as Marvel Stadium is COVID-safe.
‘As per regular protocols, Marvel Stadium is COVID-safe cleaned every day and was cleaned on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights utilizing DHHS-approved disinfecting chemical substances and strategies,’ a press release learn.
The stadium was cleaned twice on Thursday and a complete of 5 instances for the reason that contractor final labored.
‘Again as per the conventional match-day protocols launched by the AFL to defend gamers, workers and the broader group, the stadium this morning acquired a full intensive COVID-safe sanitisation clear forward of tonight’s scheduled match between Carlton and St Kilda, which is in step with DHHS necessities,’ the assertion continued.
‘A second intensive pre-match clear was then carried out this afternoon before the arrivals of the gamers and officers as an additional precaution.
‘The stadium has been cleaned 5 instances for the reason that security contractor final labored at Marvel Stadium.’
Pictured: A security guard (not the contractor who examined positive to coronavirus) is seen on the Carlton Blues and St Kilda Saints match on Thursday
Advertisement