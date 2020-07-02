Marvel Stadium security guard tests positive to COVID-19 before St Kilda vs Carlton match

The AFL was dealt a COVID-19 scare forward of the St Kilda-Carlton match after a Marvel Stadium security employee examined positive to the virus amid a second spike of infections in Victoria.

The league introduced they have been conscious of the positive an infection on Thursday, simply hours before the 2 groups have been scheduled to go head-to-head.

The security contractor labored a shift patrolling the entry of the venue in Docklands, Melbourne, on Monday and didn’t come into contact with any sealed football-related areas.

A security guard who labored at Marvel Stadium on Monday has examined positive to COVID-19. The St Kilda-Carlton match on the venue went forward on Thursday

Jade Gresham of the Saints will get his physique temperature examined forward of the Round 5 AFL Match between the Carlton Blues and the St Kilda Saints at Marvel Stadium on Thursday

The AFL mentioned the conflict may go forward as Marvel Stadium is COVID-safe.

‘As per regular protocols, Marvel Stadium is COVID-safe cleaned every day and was cleaned on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights utilizing DHHS-approved disinfecting chemical substances and strategies,’ a press release learn.

The stadium was cleaned twice on Thursday and a complete of 5 instances for the reason that contractor final labored.

‘Again as per the conventional match-day protocols launched by the AFL to defend gamers, workers and the broader group, the stadium this morning acquired a full intensive COVID-safe sanitisation clear forward of tonight’s scheduled match between Carlton and St Kilda, which is in step with DHHS necessities,’ the assertion continued.

‘A second intensive pre-match clear was then carried out this afternoon before the arrivals of the gamers and officers as an additional precaution.

‘The stadium has been cleaned 5 instances for the reason that security contractor final labored at Marvel Stadium.’