Marukyan: I believe we will implement many more programs with Mane Tandilyan in future – Panorama

The leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and its parliamentary faction, Edmon Marukyan, on Friday wanted sound health to his associate Mane Tandilyan after the latter’s resignation.

“I wish our Mane good health. I am convinced that we will overcome this difficulty in a short period of time,” Marukyan composed on Facebook.

“I strongly believe that in the near future we will implement many more programs together for the sake of our statehood and homeland,” he included.

In a Facebook post previously on Friday, Tandilyan revealed her choice to quit the parliament seat and leave the governing board of the Bright Armenia Party due to health factors.