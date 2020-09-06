Martinez praises Belgium for claiming 11th straight win without De Bruyne, Hazard or Courtois

The Red Devils discovered a method to continue winning in spite of a long break and being without a variety of essential gamers

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez hailed his side’s “incredible” capability to acquire wins even without essential males after seeing off Denmark 2-0 in Saturday’s Nations League clash.

The world’s top-ranked side were without Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois for their journey to Copenhagen, while Eden Hazard stayed on the bench for the entire video game.

Despite the noteworthy absentees, Belgium got an 11th win in a row in their very first video game back after a 10-month hiatus thanks to objectives from Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens.

Martinez was happy to see a few of his fringe gamers step up as the Red Devils made a winning start to their Group A2 project.

“After 10 months without playing together, we needed to find some rhythm,” he informed RTLSport

“Despite whatever, we handled to stay threatening, scored a great objective and preserved a great mindset throughout. I am happy with this efficiency.

“We miss out on gamers like De Bruyne, Hazard and Courtois, and yet the group has actually revealed that they constantly understand how towin It’s unbelievable!

“There will most likely be 3 modifications in the next video game due to the fact that some gamers can’t play longer than 90 minutes.

“Thomas Meunier will most likely play. But we will not make a lot of …