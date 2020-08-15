Martinez open to Arsenal departure with 10 teams interested

The Argentine shot stopper signed up with the Gunners 8 years earlier and is all set to proceed if Mikel Arteta does not assure him more playing time

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez states he is open to leaving the club this summer season and states there are at least 10 teams interested in signing him.

The 27-year-old signed up with the Gunners in 2012, however has actually considering that been sent on loan 6 times and has actually made simply 37 looks for the first-team.

The Argentine included 23 times for the north London clothing this season, having actually been gotten in touch with to play in the Europa League prior to he was prepared in to change Bernd Leno in Premier League matches when the very first option shot stopper was sidelined with an injury in June.

Martinez still has actually 2 years left on his agreement, however he would think about leaving if coach Mikel Arteta will not assure more playing time next season.

“I want to stay at Arsenal, but only if I get more minutes. Because on a personal level I am at an age where to build confidence I need to be playing as many minutes as possible,” he informed Marca.

” I remain in the crosshairs of 10 teams in Europe, however I can’t state who those clubs are due to the fact that there’s absolutely nothing concrete.

“I still do not have a clear situation with Arsenal, when I have it when I return I will make the best decision for my career.”

Martinez invested the …