Martin wins after red flag for huge crash

The race was red- flagged on lap 4 after champion leader Enea Bastianini crashed leaving the very first corner, with Aspar rider Syahrin striking the stricken Italtrans bike.

The Malaysian was required to the medical centre for checks, where he is reported to have just suffered some bruising having actually not passed out at any point throughout the event.

Edgar Pons (Gresini) struck some particles from the destroyed bikes and was sent out into Honda Team Asia’s Andi Farid Izdihar– both of whom not able to take the reboot together with Syharin and Bastianini.

Having led from 2nd on the grid in the early laps, Ajo KTM rider Martin began with pole for the 13-lap reboot and presumed control from the off ahead of VR46 rider Luca Marini.

Martin and Marini rapidly opened a space of over a 2nd to the chasing Remy Gardner in 3rd.

The DROOP rider and poleman’s podium charge ended on lap 5 of the reboot when he crashed at the very first corner.

At the front, Martin had actually extended his benefit over Marini to 8 tenths, with that space continuing to ride to over 2 seconds in the last trips.

Martin would come under no hazard on the go to the chequered flag to protect his first win in the Moto2 class, while Marini declared a clever 2nd position to take a five-point lead in the champion.

Gardner’s mishap left …