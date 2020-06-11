Martin Truex Jr. wins Martinsville NASCAR Cup race with dominant finish

“I knew we were going to get one soon,” Truex said. “Hopefully we can get on a roll.”

Truex led the last 129 laps and was followed throughout the finish line by teammates Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano for a Team Penske 1-2-3-4 sweep.

Prior to the race, NASCAR stated its new position on the Confederate flag, which came after conversations with African-American driver Bubba Wallace, who required it to be barred this week and drove a car with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme at Martinsville.

The 26-year-old Wallace received messages of support on Wednesday from several superstar athletes, including LeBron James, Deion Sanders and New Orleans Saints running straight back Alvin Kamara, who live-tweeted the race. Wallace finished in 11th place for his best Cup Series result at the track.

The next NASCAR Cup race reaches Miami-Homestead Speedway on Sunday, which will be the initial since the series restarted to own fans in attendance, with 1,000 service members from the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral invited as guests.

