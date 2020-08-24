Martin Truex Jr. on playoffs: “We’re ready to pounce”

Over the last 7 races, Truex and hisNo 19 Joe Gibbs Racing group has actually ended up no even worse than 3rd, consisting of a set of back-to- back second-place surfaces at the doubleheader this previous weekend at Dover (Del) International Speedway.

But he has actually likewise lost in completing those runs off with a success. His only 2020 win was available in June at Martinsville, Va.

The current efficiency, nevertheless, suffices to program Truex will be a competitor for the 2020 series title. His absence of triumphes will leave him at a minor downside in playoff points to the similarity Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski, who all have numerous wins.

“Definitely been good to run right out front, be running top 3. That’s where you need to be running to make your way through the playoffs,” Truex stated. “Obviously, wish we could have won a few more.

“Our bonus point situation is not the greatest, and that’s something that we’ve really been working hard on trying to get some more here lately. Just seems like we’re always just right there second or third.

“It’s good momentum. It’s good to be consistent. We’ve just got to keep working to find a little bit more.”

Truex’s summer season run of great surfaces has actually moved him from seventh to 4th in the series standings, which need to offer him …