Martin Shkreli, the “Pharma Bro” entrepreneur who skyrocketed the price of a life-saving prescription by 5,000 percent and then became an emblem of corporate Wall Street corruption, has been freed.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced on Wednesday that he had been freed to a halfway house.

On September 14, 2022, Shkreli is scheduled to be freed from community detention. In September 2023, he was supposed to be freed from prison.

Martin Shkreli Ruined Himself Due To Greed

Shkreli uploaded a photo of himself in a car sporting a grey sweater and black spectacles on Facebook on Wednesday with the caption: “Getting out of actual prison is simpler than escaping Twitter prison.”

The 39-year-old was excluded from the pharmaceutical sector for life and fined $64.6 million by a US court earlier this year after the Federal Trade Commission and seven states filed a lawsuit against him. Shkreli must also lose the money he gained from the deception, according to the judge. The US sold the lone copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album Originally Upon a Time in Shaolin, which was once held by Shkreli, as part of the $7.4 million forfeiture judgment.

Martin Shkreli was formerly the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, which in 2015 increased the price of Daraprim, a life-saving medicine used to treat Aids, malaria, and cancer, by over 5,000 percent.

After acquiring the Daraprim, his firm upped the price from $13.50 to $750 per tablet, causing nationwide outrage. Shkreli was found guilty of two charges of securities fraud and one count of securities fraud conspiracy in 2018 and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Shkreli has been restricted from acting in any role in the pharmaceutical sector for the rest of his life, as well as from heading a public firm.