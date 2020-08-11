Martin Scorsese joins Apple’s Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Director Martin Scorsese goes to the AFI 2019 Awards luncheon in Los Angeles



LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Oscar- winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce movie and TV jobs for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB-‘s streaming service under a multi-year offer, the business stated on Tuesday, as digital video platforms fight for Hollywood’s leading skill.

Scorsese, director of “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver” and other movie theater classics, will produce the jobs through his business, Sikelia Productions.

He joins Oprah Winfrey, Ridley Scott, Alfonso Cuaron,

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and others who have actually reached contracts to make programs for Apple TV+, the iPhone maker’s $5-a-month membership streaming service.

Apple had actually formerly revealed it would produce Scorsese’s upcoming drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro The motion picture will appear on Apple TV+ after it is dispersed in theaters by Paramount Pictures, a system of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:-RRB- Inc.

Scorsese’s latest function movie, “The Irishman,” was launched by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB-.