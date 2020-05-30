Martin Rogan toppled Audley Harrison and fought Tyson Fury during remarkable success story | Boxing News





Martin Rogan defeated Olympic gold medallist Audley Harrison in 2008

Martin Rogan tells Sky Sports about proving his value in Prizefighter, sparring a teenage Tyson Fury, and beating Britain’s Olympic hero.

Armchair followers have a tendency to look at Olympic champions receiving their gold medals on TV with a mixture of reverence and awe. Not Belfast’s Rogan. Having by no means boxed and aged 29, Rogan took in Audley Harrison’s achievement and made what sounded a ridiculous proclamation.

“I was starting to say something and my brother just looked at me and said ‘don’t say it.’ But I said ‘no, wasn’t he [Audley] great. But I believe if I start boxing and I get through the amateurs and if, I turned pro, I’d beat him.'”

Rogan’s brother broke down laughing. But eight years later ‘Rogie’ made good on that prediction, prevailing on factors towards Harrison in London.

“To fight an Olympic gold medallist in his own land. There I was, the underdog, 37, not boxed for long, the big underdog. I think he tells lies about his height. He says he’s six feet five inches, but he seems taller, like six-seven.”

So, an ageing novice beats an even bigger, taller, pedigreed opponent. How does that occur?

“What I did present towards Audley was guts, willpower and struggle. I used to be catching him and he could not get away. Ian John-Lewis was the referee, an important, good man and if he’d have given Audley warnings for holding earlier, it might have been over earlier.

“For me to beat him, when I didn’t make it to the 2004 Olympics was great. That fight was my Olympics.”

Rogan’s confidence should not be confused with disregard for Harrison, who revived curiosity in Britain’s heavyweight scene.

“Audley shouldn’t be disrespected. He brought the sport back into the limelight.”

People who’d tracked the early chapters of the Martin Rogan story maybe would not have been stunned by the win over Harrison. Three years into taking on novice boxing, he’d gained the Ulster Championship and the Irish Senior title, and even tried to achieve the Athens Olympics.

“I went to the qualifiers in 2004. But I ended up against Mariusz Wach, who went on to fight Wladimir Klitschko for his world titles, and unfortunately I got beat,” Rogan recalled.

Given his aptitude and enthusiasm for boxing, you may’t assist however surprise, why did he wait so lengthy to attempt it?

“My mother wasn’t very keen on that (boxing). I’d grown up in west Belfast, with a lot of conflict. She wanted me to be involved in team sport. I played hurling and Gaelic football, which is really physical. I knew I had the ability to go into a contact sport like boxing.”

The Belfast synthetic a late entry into the game

Indeed, it wasn’t the visceral lure of hand-to-hand fight that drew Rogan in, however boxing’s inherent individualism.

“I used to be 29 and a half. We misplaced a hurling semi-final at Cushendun, and everybody was blaming everybody else. That’s the factor in staff sport. I believed, ‘I would like one thing for myself. If I win, I win. If I lose, I lose, it is as much as me.’

Three and a half years on from that decision, after his Olympic dream died by the hands of the Polish big Wach, Rogan turned an expert boxer on the age of 33.

“I was approached by trainer John Breen about going pro, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to go for it.”

Not that Rogan gave up his day jobs, simply adjusted them to help his conditioning.

“I was driving a lorry and delivering those big water bottles for the coolers. I’d be running upstairs in buildings with a bottle under each arm to get my fitness up.”

Rogan rapidly boosted his status in Prizefighter

Rogan teamed up with Breen in August 2004 and made his debut that October, stopping Lee Mountford at Ulster Hall.

“The crowd were ecstatic! ‘Who is this guy? Never boxed before!?’ They called me wrecking-ball Rogan,” he says laughing.

Rogan made gradual progress from there, transferring to 7-Zero after three years as a professional. But then he obtained wind of a brand new event referred to as ‘Prizefighter’ which ignited his profession.

“John said, ‘are you sure? These guys in this have been boxing a long time.’ I said, ‘John, if I go into Prizefighter, there’s only one outcome. I’ll win. You train me and I’ll promise, I’ll do it.”

He stored his phrase. A month earlier than his 37th birthday, in April 2008 he beat Alex Ibbs, David Ferguson and David Dolan to take the title.

Things started to speed up. Rogan beat Harrison and then arguably hit the excessive level of his profession in February 2009, stopping Matt Skelton to win the Commonwealth title.

“People were telling me, ‘don’t take it Rogie, he’s a bull.’ He’d lost to Ruslan Chagaev for a world title on points. But I said, ‘calm down. It’s not you in there. I’ll beat him. It’ll be a tough fight, but I’ll beat him.”

Tough it was. A gruelling back-and-forth struggle unfolded, with Rogan prevailing within the 11th spherical.

Matt Skelton was stopped as Rogan claimed the Commonwealth title

“It was an honour to share the ring with him. Absolutely fantastic. They called him the ‘Bedford Bear’ and in the second round he came over and roared at me, I just yelled straight back at him, ‘raahhhh.’ I think that was the turning point. He realised ‘this man does not fear me, he’s two stone smaller than me but he doesn’t fear me one bit.”

Rogan’s rise by the ranks in his late 30s was much more remarkable given he not often sparred.

“Sparring wasn’t really for me. I just wanted to unleash, but you’d get told off for that, and I’d just get hit moving around, so I tended to work on things on the bag and watch videos.”

He did recall one memorable session although, when he was requested to spar a 17-year-old referred to as Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury had an early sparring session with Rogan

“I appeared spherical and he got here in having to duck to get beneath the door. I could not recover from the dimensions of him. We did a few rounds. Afterwards, we have been sat on the apron ring and I stated to him, ‘you need to follow this and little question you may turn out to be a world champion.”

Fury fulfilled that prophecy, despatching Rogan en route. In April 2012, a month shy of Rogan’s 41st birthday, the pair met at The Odyssey Arena in Belfast for the Irish title. Despite making use of early strain, Rogan misplaced to a fifth-round physique shot, though maintains he ought to have been allowed to battle on.

Fury selected to struggle Rogan in a southpaw stance, showcasing the abilities which have since bedazzled the world’s finest. But Rogan is adamant that Fury’s energy is arguably his biggest and most underused asset.

“When Tyson Fury jabs you, you stay hit for at least 30 seconds. I think Tyson would stop Anthony Joshua in six rounds, if he leans into his punches. If Tyson Fury would take some advice from an old man like me, the amount of power he has is frightening.”

Fury would emerge victorious after they shared the ring once more

Rogan’s remarkable profession as one of many sport’s underdogs is an inspiration to any would-be boxers, however the 49-year-old additionally hopes that his achievements transcended any divides in his dwelling metropolis.

“I grew up on the inexperienced, white and orange facet of the Peace Wall. People on the opposite facet can be purple, white and blue. But it comes all the way down to persona. If you are good to me, I’ll be good to you.

“When people go to boxing, they just support the boxer.”

Six years have handed since Rogan final boxed, a loss to Michael Sprott in one other three-round event in New Zealand. His profession report reads 16-6, unfold over 10 inconceivable years.

He’s now a health coach, inspiring shoppers lately, however his place in boxing lore is assured because the hurler turned fighter, who defied the entire sport’s previous adages to turn out to be a champion.

“People said, ‘you have to start boxing at eleven or twelve to make it. I said, ‘well if that’s the case, I won’t make it.’ I knew if I put my head to it, I could do it. Boxing was quiet, north and south, I brought the life back.”