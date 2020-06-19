Martin Luther King Jr’s son shares photo from parents’ wedding 67 years ago

Martin Luther King Jr’s son has shared an image from his parents’ wedding to mark what might have been their 67th anniversary.

The late civil rights leaders wed on 18 June 1953 in a ceremony officiated by the groom’s father, pastor Martin Luther King Sr.

The couple have been married just for under 15 years when King was assassinated in 1968.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

In commemoration of what might have been his parents’ 67th wedding anniversary, their eldest son Martin Luther King III shared a photograph on social media, from the day of these nuptials.





In the image, the groom is wearing a white suit as the bride, Coretta Scott King, is wearing an ornate, lace gown.

Read more

In the caption, Martin Luther King III said that his parents were denied entry to a hotel after the ceremony.

“Today would have been my mother and father’s 67th wedding anniversary!” the human rights advocate wrote.

“On their wedding day, after the ceremony, they had trouble finding a hotel that would allow them to stay the night. Not because hotels in Marion, Alabama, were fully booked, but because the Jim Crow south refused them entry, simply because of their skin colour.”

The 62-year-old explained that because the couple were “left with few options”, they ended up “spending the night at a funeral home”.





Several Twitter and Instagram users expressed they had never heard the story of the Kings having to spend their wedding night at a funeral home.

“They are beautiful and even though that story is heartbreaking, I continue to be inspired by the resiliency of black people throughout history up to present day,” one individual commented.

“Beautiful strong couple, who persevered from start to finish,” another said.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/10 4510050.jpg Memories of a March and a Dream: Martin Luther King through the March on Washington, on 28 August 1963 AFP/Getty Images 2/10 Martin Luther King and the March on Washington BBC 3/10 martin-luther-king-6.jpg American president John F. Kennedy in the White House with leaders of the civil rights ‘March on Washington’ (left to right) Whitney Young, Dr Martin Luther King Getty Images 4/10 martin-luther-king-7.jpg American civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) arriving at London Airport. He is in England to be the chief speaker at a public meeting about colour prejudice and to appear on the BBC tv programme ‘Face To Face’ Getty Images 5/10 georgiamlk.jpg Martin Luther King Jr 6/10 Picture: Library of Congress/ Wiki Commons 7/10 martin-luther-king-8.jpg Civil rights Leaders hold hands as they lead a crowd of thousands at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC Getty Images 8/10 08peoobi1.jpeg AP 9/10 4260367.jpg Beyond the ‘us’ and ‘them’ mentality: Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in Washington DC in 1963 AP 10/10 v2-MLKAFP.jpg Martin Luther King have been imprisoned to take his campaign of non-violent protest to the streets of Birmingham, Alabama AFP/Getty Images

1/10 4510050.jpg Memories of a March and a Dream: Martin Luther King through the March on Washington, on 28 August 1963 AFP/Getty Images 2/10 Martin Luther King and the March on Washington BBC 3/10 martin-luther-king-6.jpg American president John F. Kennedy in the White House with leaders of the civil rights ‘March on Washington’ (left to right) Whitney Young, Dr Martin Luther King Getty Images 4/10 martin-luther-king-7.jpg American civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) arriving at London Airport. He is in England to be the chief speaker at a public meeting about colour prejudice and to appear on the BBC tv programme ‘Face To Face’ Getty Images

5/10 georgiamlk.jpg Martin Luther King Jr 6/10 Picture: Library of Congress/ Wiki Commons 7/10 martin-luther-king-8.jpg Civil rights Leaders hold hands because they lead a crowd of hundreds of thousands at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC Getty Images 8/10 08peoobi1.jpeg AP

9/10 4260367.jpg Beyond the ‘us’ and ‘them’ mentality: Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in Washington DC in 1963 AP 10/10 v2-MLKAFP.jpg Martin Luther King have been imprisoned to take his campaign of non-violent protest to the streets of Birmingham, Alabama AFP/Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott King had four young ones together.

Their first child, Yolanda King, died in 2007, a year after Coretta Scott King passed on at age 78.