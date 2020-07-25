Martin Luther King III: John Lewis ‘personified’ ‘desire to be engaged’ and ‘bring about change’

“Well, what was it about John Lewis that inspired your father to pay for his ticket, a round trip ticket from Troy to Montgomery?” Asman asked.

“You know, I don’t know that I have the answer, but I will speculate and it was because of the letter that he wrote and how in detail he talked about what he had done. He used to preach to chickens. He was practicing because his goal I think was to become a minister,” he stated.

“He assumed that God had called him to the ministry and I think it was just the times. And it was something very unique and special that we all know about this man. And then once they met, obviously, it was the level of desire to be engaged, to bring about change. And he personified that throughout his life.”

The teenager had actually composed King a letter since he had an interest in attempting to participate in the all-white university in Troy simply 10 miles from his household’s farm in Pike County.

“So you’re John Lewis. The boy from Troy,” King stated as he increased to welcome the teenager at a Montgomery church. “I just want to meet the boy from Troy.”

On Saturday, a six-day memorial began with Lewis inAlabama He’s anticipated to be in Georgia next week for a funeral service at Ebenezer Baptist Church inAtlanta and depend on state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday next week.

