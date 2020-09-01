Martin Brundle column: On the Belgian GP and Ferrari’s pained fall

It was a 44-lap race around Spa basically controlled at an evident canter by the unavoidable cars and truck number 44.

Lewis Hamilton did 2 laps in the leading 10 shootout aspect of the Q3 certifying session which were basically ideal, and either of which would have been excellent enough for lead over his team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton then won the brief 150-metre race down to turn one at La Source, and then by carefully being reluctant with a slide requiring those behind him to stop briefly too, he charged off down Eau Rouge and up Raidillon for the long drag race to turn 5, more ideally referred to as the Les Combes chicane.

Having won that too it was mostly a rule for him to declare his 89th success and a 4th at Spa, which is not traditionally his most effective circuit for weeping out loud. Even his reboot after a security cars and truck was area on and guaranteed he could not be out-dragged once again.

Two of the 3 motorists I spoke with instantly after the race utilized the word ‘uninteresting’. The 3rd, Bottas, looked tired at being beaten once again regardless of it being his best-ever surface at Spa.