Martic sets up semi-final against Kontaveit in Palermo By Reuters

(Reuters) – Top seed Petra Martic held her nerve in 2 tiebreaks to beat Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6( 5) 7-6( 3) to seal a location in the Palermo Ladies Open semi-finals on Friday.

She next faces 24- year-old Estonian 4th seed Anett Kontaveit who struck 57 winners to end Italian teen Elisabetta Cocciaretto’s dream run with a 6-1 4-6 6-1 win.

Martic, having actually come through a gruelling three-setter with Liudmila Samsonova on Thursday, was required to yield a break in the opening set against Sasnovich prior to resisting to take it to a tiebreak in which she dominated.

The Croatian then developed a 4-1 lead in the 2nd set and seemed headed for an uncomplicated success prior to Sasnovich clawed her method back, conserving 3 match points up until Martic transformed the 4th in the tiebreak.

“I had to adjust from my match yesterday. The points were longer and it was more physical,” Martic informed press reporters in a virtual press conference.

“It was a difficult 2 sets, however I’m truly pleased that, although things weren’t going my method at the end of the 2nd set, I handled to pull through.

