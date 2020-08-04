Martic advances in Palermo, Vondrousova ousted by qualifier Juvan By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: WTA Premier – Dubai Tennis Championships



(Reuters) – The front runners at the Palermo Ladies Open had a day of blended fortunes as Croatia’s Petra Martic sophisticated in straight sets, while 2nd seed Marketa Vondrousova was ousted by Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan in the preliminary on Tuesday.

Martic beat rusty Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-0 6-3 in her very first match back on the trip in 5 months after the unique coronavorus pandemic suspended tennis worldwide, finishing up the contest in 65 minutes with 4 breaks of serve.

The 29- year-old Croatian took a look at house on the clay and began the match strongly, requiring just 23 minutes to take the opening set as Van Uytvanck had a hard time to discover responses to her challenger’s remarkable court protection.

“I think I felt my nerves a little bit more, because the break was so long,” Martic informed press reporters in a virtual press conference. “It’s such a huge unpredictability going on the court not understanding how you’re going to be.

” I played well prior to the break, so I mored than happy with the rhythm, however certainly 5 months off interrupts whatever. Once the match began, I sort of release and simply played.”

In the other half of the draw, Juvan originated from behind to beat the Czech …