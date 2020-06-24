Marshall’s Fireant Festival scheduled for October | Entertainment

MARSHALL, Texas – Fireant Festival is officially slated for 2020 according to Director of the Greater Marshall Area of Commerce Stacia Runnels, who said pending any changes the festival is in the offing for Oct. 10.

Runnels said that after Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders the other day the Emergency Response Management Team in Marshall met and discussed potentially holding the festival in the fall.

“They discussed it and based on the current information it seemed like a safe idea to hold the festival in October,” Runnels said.

The festival is the largest fundraiser the chamber holds each year, and can include the sale of their annual memorial t-shirts as always.

Runnels said that the group is planning to put precautions directly into protect people and vendors based on safety information they get nearer to the event.

“It’s hard to know what is going to happen, so we are planning to play it by ear and make sure that everyone who attends and participates in the festival will be safe,” Runnels said.

She said that some safety precautions may include spacing out vendors, adding hand sanitizing stations at each booth, and asking guests to maintain social distancing.

“We know that with everything there are going to be people who are not comfortable coming out for the festival that usually do and we understand that, we just want everyone to be comfortable and safe,” Runnels said.

The planning stages for this festival have just begun, based on Runnels, who said that the board for the function will meet for initially June 24.

“We are all very excited to meet and start talking and planning for this year,” she said.

This year’s festival will be different in many ways, but will uniquely not incorporate a concert by the end of the function, and will as an alternative coincide with the performance of Legends of Vegas: Elvis and Cher at Memorial City Hall.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and Runnels said that during previous years vendors have often left around 5:30 or 6 p.m., which aligns perfectly with the performance.