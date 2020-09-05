Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Black, – New



Price: $479.49

(as of Sep 05,2020 22:02:02 UTC – Details)



Delivering a sound that resonates with the presence and power of live music, woburn II is a carefully crafted machine, designed to attain the trademark Marshall tone. The largest speaker from Marshall, woburn II features a robust sound and Hits high trebles cleanly, handles Low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range. Two 1” tweeter and dual 5. 25” woofers are individually powered by class D Amps for a total of 110 watts of power. Bluetooth 5. 0 with Qualcomm apt lets you wirelessly play your music in glorious, stereo sound. Classic Marshall details such as a textured vinyl covering, salt & pepper fret and the iconic script logo adorn woburn II’s sturdy wooden frame. Located on the front of the speaker is a brass plate, proudly etched with the establishment date of 1962 -a subtle nod to the branded heritage and over 50 years of loud

Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.

Fine-tune your music to meet your requirements. Just use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speakers top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in.

There are more ways to connect than just Bluetooth 5.0. Plug into the RCA or 3.5 mm input for an analogue listening experience.

In addition to the analogue control knobs, you can use the Marshall Bluetooth app to customize your listening experience or control the music you’re listening to.Mains Frequency:50/60 Hz; Mains Input Voltage: 100- 240V.

Larger than Life Sound