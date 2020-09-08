Marshall Woburn Bluetooth Speaker, Black (4090963) (04090963)



Price: $600.00

When it comes to sound quality, the Woburn spares no expense. It’s designed with loud in mind. and you’ll quickly hear by its performance that it holds true to the Marshall name. This loudspeaker hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range. The analog treble, bass and volume knobs give you custom control of your sound. With unique sound design and quality components, it’s made to deliver accurate response throughout the frequency range. The Woburn is literally built to thrill. The Woburn features a classic Marshall design, with a vintage-looking front fret, gold-colored metal details, and that iconic script logo. With its script logo, black vinyl casing and vintage-inspired fret grille cloth, the Woburn is an instant rock ‘n’ roll classic. The Woburn is larger than life with loud in mind! The Woburn is all about modern listening capability. That’s why we added the option of connecting digitally via an optical cable. Hook your Woburn up to your TV, Apple TV, Airport express, hard disk player, streaming play, and satellite or cable receiver. Optical works with PCM stereo only. Some of your music knew a time before Bluetooth. That’s why the Woburn enables you to go analog and connect to those devices that may be collecting dust in your basement. So come on! Dust off your CD player or turntable (with RIAA) and connect via the RCA input. This input can also be used with your Sonos unit. Inspired by the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll, this coiled double-ended stereo cable with two 3.5mm plugs is a modern take on the classic telephone guitar cord guitar cable. Kink-free and extendable, it’s your music device’s connection to a world of great sound. Frequency Required 50/60 Hz

Multi input for Bluetooth, RCA or Optical. Pair with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Classic Marshall design details. Connect to CD player and turntables.

Power amplifiers:One 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer and Two 20 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters

Wireless connectivity:Bluetooth v4.0 aptX.Driver Diameter 1 m, 5.25 m. Driver Diameter (metric) 133 mm, 25 mm

Voltage:100-240 Volts Wattage:200 w