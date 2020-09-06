Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black



Bring the show on the road with tufton, the mightiest portable speaker from Marshall. Tufton packs 20+ hours of portable playtime, allowing you to go further, for longer. Bluetooth 5.0 technology Allows you to connect to a variety of wireless devices with a range of 30ft. Tufton is engineered as a 3-way system, producing sound from three separate drivers – a tweeter, mid-range driver and subwoofer. This configuration produces a clear and articulate sound across all frequencies. An additional mid-range driver is located on the rear of the speaker to give the listener a true 360° blumlein stereo sound experience. Echoing the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll, tufton has a solid metal grille that pays homage to the steel mesh grille found on many microphones and a guitar inspired carry strap for easy portability. An IPX2 water-resistant rating and flush mounted corner caps Make it an extremely rugged and durable speaker. Tufton is a behemoth of sound, Made for the open road.

Multi-directional sound

Tufton comes equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device with a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker.

Tufton has an IPX2 water-resistant rating and flush mounted corner caps making it an extremely rugged and durable speaker. It features a solid metal grille and the iconic Marshall script. Tufton is a behemoth of sound Made for the open road.

Tufton features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Now you and a friend can take turns playing what you want to hear.

An additional mid-range driver is located on the rear of the speaker. This configuration offers a clear and articulate sound across all frequencies, and gives the listener a True 360° Blumlein stereo sound experience.