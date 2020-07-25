Marshall Tucker Band’s Doug Gray remembers pal Charlie Daniels as ‘a light that wasn’t supposed to burn out’

“It’s been a crazy little couple of weeks here,” the initial Marshall Tucker Band frontman informed Fox News of the precise minute he got the destructive news of Daniels’ passing. “I got a call from Charlie’s people up there and it floored me. I had to sit down. I was downstairs and outside and it just floored me.”

“They said Charlie’s gone — and I said, Charlie who? You know — because, I mean — Charlie was supposed to live on forever. He was the one guy that had the strength of ten men.”

Gray, 72, stated he and Daniels had actually spoken as just recently as 3 weeks prior to the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” crooner passed away and the matter of discussion was how the set might continue to amuse individuals amidst the continuous coronavirus pandemic and beyond. Together, they were preparing something huge.

“Three weeks ago, Charlie called me up,” described Gray, including that of all of his celeb and Hall of Fame pals and peers in the music and home entertainment service, Gray had Daniels’ number conserved as “Unknown 1.”

“We don’t talk on the phone very much — there was no need to because we’re going to see each other,” Gray continued. “We continually played together on and off all these years, however we ‘d look forward to putting this ‘Fire on the Mountain’ thing together. And where our tune ‘Fire on the Mountain’ had did [sic] excellent, his album ‘Fire on the Mountain’ had actually done excellent– so we have actually pursued 15 years or two to attempt to put me and him together and Marshall Tucker Band together with Charlie so that we might head out and do the program. And you never ever understood what was gon na occur.”

Gray quipped that the expensive quantity of enjoyable he and Daniels frequently shared on the roadway over 50 years of relationship “ain’t ideal to print so it do not [sic] matter” however stated such tales are famous in nature.

“We covered for a great deal of bands that got in problem. Not stating that we never ever got in problem since we did. All people, all the bands– us, [Lynyrd] Skynyrd and everyone,” Gray stated, having a hard time to include his laughter. “And one of us had to go down the front desk and say, ‘I don’t know how that TV went up in smoke like it did.’ It was a beer. It was a beer being poured down the back of it is what it was.”

And the supposed offender of the wicked act?

“Ronnie van Zant was the guy that had done it and I don’t know if he did it on purpose, but I’d say that the attitude that we were having back then 300 days a year – yeah, it’s likely,” Gray remembered. “And when the B.B. guns were flying — everybody had one and all of a sudden, we were all in Oswego, N.Y., one time — that was five days off because of snow. We were stuck, man.”

Gray pushed: “So somebody went to across over there and bought a bunch of B.B. guns and pellet guns, and so every time somebody looked out in the hallway, somebody would open up the door and shoot down that way with a pellet gun.”

Such shenanigans assisted the young boys kill time while out on the roadway and produced deep memories while doing so.

“And that was the way that we were, you know. I mean, we went in as a group to everything that we did. Their management, our management, all those guys stood behind us 100 percent and decided that things were supposed to be done or not done,” Gray regreted.

“Charlie was there as well and when we got together, the same team, along with Red Light Management, there was nobody to hold us back. It was bad enough for a bunch of rednecks like us to walk into a bar or restaurant and people wanting to know whether they need to run out the back door or not — because we were a team of what military was left in all of us.”

The U.S. Army Veteran grew mournful when he remembered his fondest memory of the singer-songwriter that established through Daniels’ strong relationship with previous Marshall Tucker Band member Toy Caldwell.

“Toy and [Daniels] got along truly excellent, it was practically like they were inseparable as far as being out on trip. And they were pals off phase as well,” statedGray “I remember walking down the hallway on the first floor of a hotel we were staying in — and we were doing 300 shows a year but we couldn’t afford but six or seven hotel rooms between both bands — and I look in the room because we never shut the curtains and I saw Toy sitting in a chair and Charlie sitting on the bed and they’re talking about another particular song that they heard from somebody else on the radio.”

While Gray stated he could not rather keep in mind which record had actually captured the ears of Caldwell and Daniels, he stated that minute stimulated a relationship that “grew and larger and higher and higher till Toy died [in 1993].”

“It was never anything that we didn’t expect. We knew that we couldn’t live long forever, but we also didn’t expect Charlie to pass,” Gray kept. “But because of the simple reason that he was bigger than life, he was a light that was never supposed to burn out. He was the gift to all the musicians that are sitting on their a– right now and not learning about the music business because they’ve got plenty of time to learn.”

“And Charlie was well-versed in that part of it because we all had built record companies and things like then and been tossed around with different management companies. But we got together on that.”

Gray stated together, Caldwell and Daniels might attract an initial tune in a matter of minutes and Caldwell constantly demanded Gray’s voice as the acting vessel.

“They were able to make that connection to how to make songs,” Gray stated with a laugh. “They didn’t have to produce them, all they had to do was say them and Toy would always look at me — and this is my way of remembering Toy — Toy would always say, ‘Write this down real quick and then make it where you can sing it.’ And that’s why I sang 99 percent them songs.”

Gray believes Daniels is on phase in paradise, playing to the masses and something is specific: “There will always be a Charlie Daniels in everybody from now on,” he stated.

“And I think because of his ability to instill in all of us a moment of proudness for our flag and for other people, he’ll never be forgotten.”