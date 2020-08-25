Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black



Built for life on the road, this compact portable speaker offers 20+hours of playtime. Weighing only 2.2 lbs, Stockwell II packs a solid punch despite its pint-sized frame. Stockwell II utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. Three class D amplifiers power its subwoofer, front and rear facing tweeters, for a sound that’s brilliantly powerful and clear. In addition, Bluetooth® 5.0 technology allows you to connect to a variety of wireless devices with a range of 30ft. Echoing the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll, Stockwell II has a solid metal grille that pays homage to the steel mesh grille found on many microphones and a guitar inspired carry strap for easy portability. Its roadworthy construction with silicone exterior and IPX4 water-resistant rating make it extremely rugged and durable. Take it with you wherever the long road leads.

Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you.

Stockwell II utilizes Blumlein stereo sound Construction for a multi-directional experience that will immerse you in your music, indoors or out.

Stockwell II comes equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker.

Stockwell II features an IPX4 water-resistant rating, making it supremely rugged and durable. It?s encased in a silicone exterior and features a solid metal grille and the iconic Marshall script. Take it with you wherever the long road leads.

Stockwell II features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Now you and a friend can take turns playing what you want to hear.

Three class D amplifiers power Its subwoofer, front and rear facing tweeters for a sound that?s brilliantly powerful and clear.

The cabinet is constructed with a bass reflex system that improves bass efficiency and extends the frequency response while lowering distortion.

You can track the speaker battery life with the visual battery indicator located on the top panel of the speaker.Maximum Sound Pressure Level: 80 dB SPL @ 1 m