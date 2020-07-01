Marshall Emberton review: a rugged, refined Bluetooth speaker

Marshall’s new $149 Emberton Bluetooth speaker provides beloved Logitech Ultimate Ears Boom a run for the money. For starters, it charges over USB-C for quick, no-fuss charging, plus it borrows the wonderful joystick-like controls from Marshall’s recent lineup of headphones. Instead of getting to learn a few combinations of buttons to change the song, or check the battery’s level, everything is dead-simple here. The remaining battery life is conveniently displayed all the time in an LED-lit window. To navigate, simply tilt the gold, spiralized nub in another of four labeled directions to regulate the volume or find the song you want. As some organizations try to find clever ways to allow you to control your devices, such as for example swipes or gestures, there’s something to be said for physical buttons being easy, accessible, and fun.

The Emberton’s design may not strike a chord with everyone: it’s a brick-shaped speaker built to look like a portable guitar amplifier with metal grilles covering the front and right back. The speaker is covered in a rugged, removable silicone sleeve that’s slipped on automagically. This is Marshall’s most subdued speaker design yet, and it offers a simpler look than previous models, though it’s not as trendy or as colorful as some other small Bluetooth speakers.

Verge Score 8.5 out of 10 Good Stuff Elegant, not exactly foolproof controls

USB-C charging

IPX7 waterproof Bad Stuff No microphone

Cringe-inducting startup sound

At 1.5 pounds, it feels far heftier than I expected a speaker with this size to be, though it doesn’t seem unwarranted given its long-lasting battery life. I’ve been utilizing the Emberton nonstop since I got a review unit to check, and it easily hit the 20-hour lifespan claim when it was piping out music at medium volume. I will never mention this enough times because Ultimate Ears apparently hasn’t heard us yet, but USB-C charging is great to possess.

Good battery life, IPX7-rated waterproofing, and USB-C charging are great, but this speaker’s sound quality is what’s going to make me recommend it over other similarly sized and similarly priced models. Any category of music or my pick of podcasts sounded full-bodied with a surprising amount of bass and clarity in the mids and highs, with exceptional balance keeping them present in the sound. Little Dragon’s self-titled album is a good showcase for the little Emberton. It has intense mids and highs in the vocals and electronic instruments throughout, and the bass comes through in full effect to deliver a balanced, loud sound that sounds like it’s coming from something bigger. This speaker claims to offer 360-degree sound. It obviously can’t provide a true, all-encompassing sound since there aren’t speakers firing in every direction, though the effect comes close enough to sounding like that.

In terms of what this speaker can’t do, it doesn’t have a microphone, so if your phone is connected via Bluetooth, you’ll need certainly to disconnect it to just take calls. That also means the Emberton doesn’t have voice assistant support, which may or may not frustrate you. Lastly, it doesn’t sport any interesting app-based functionality like Ultimate Ears’ Boom speakers, which let you pair two or more of its speakers together wirelessly. I wasn’t expecting Marshall to copy the Boom’s feature set, but some extra effort wouldn’t have gone unnoticed. Also, while I’m nitpicking, I’m not the largest fan of the startup chime that plays. It’s reminiscent of leveling up in Call of Duty, and that’s a vibe that’s incongruous with the kind of music I usually want to listen to. But it’s very likely that the difficulties I’ve right here might not register as burdensome for you.

The Marshall Emberton is straightforward to recommend if you’re looking for a small Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, long-lasting battery, and USB-C charging — the latter of which is a rarity in the market. But $150 because of this speaker seems just a tad too much, given that it doesn’t have a microphone or much else in the form of interesting functionality. Still, it’s a stellar value predicated on everything you’re getting here.

Photography by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge