Marsha Blackburn Calls For Ilhan Omar to Resign For ‘Threat To Our Democracy’

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is askin Rep. Ilhan Omar to resign following the Squad member called for the “dismantling” of the American political and economic system.

Omar (D-MN) made the outrageous statements speaking to members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on Tuesday.

She claimed both systems were a form of oppression in America and must certanly be taken apart.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” claimed Omar. “We cannot stop at (the) criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems.” In case it wasn’t clear. pic.twitter.com/B8DJdQvSxB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2020

She Must Resign

A sitting person in Congress earnestly calling for the toppling of the American system of economics, politics, and law just isn’t a matter so easily dismissed.

We know Omar hates America, but this call is a means to earnestly cause damage to our nation. And it is a direct violation of her oath of office.

Blackburn called her out very nearly immediately.

“Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it,” she tweeted. “Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.”

This is simply one in a long distinct transgressions which should have prompted her resignation long ago.

Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020

Do Democrats Agree?

If we had a level vaguely honest media in this country, the first thing they might do is get every prominent Democrat on record answering whether they agree with Omar’s statements.

Not minimal of which is their party’s nominee for President, Joe Biden, who just this last weekend announced his intentions to “transform” America.

When Joe Biden tweets “, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it.”Exactly what does that he have in mind. His 4th of July speech indicates that he thinks radical change is required reeducating average folks into his new found left wing values-none which he believed before — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 6, 2020

Does Biden trust Omar? Is this element of his in the pipeline transformation of America?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also needs to be pressed as to whether or not a person who wants to topple the American system from the interior out ought to be a sitting member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, being delivered classified briefings.