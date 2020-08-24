Marseille fans celebrate PSG’s UCL final defeat to Bayern – Armenian News

Fans of French club Marseille took to the street to celebrate the Champions League final defeat of strong competitors Paris Saint-Germain versus Bayern Munich, Completesports.com reports.

Known in France as Le Classique, the competition in between PSG and Marseille is the nation’s fiercest and the duo are the country’s 2 most effective and most supported groups.

So strong is the competition that PSG t-shirts and banners were prohibited in Marseille ahead of Sunday’s final.

Both PSG and Marseille are the only groups from France to have actually won European titles.