Mars family accused of ‘vindictive’ targeting of departing executive

An executive at the centre of a trade tricks suit in between Mars and JAB Holdings has actually declared the legal action was vengeance for him stopping the US-based confectioner, stating a board member “literally stamped on my foot” when he resigned.

Jacek Szarzynski, who signed up with the owner of Pret A Manger and Panera Bread in 2015, stated Frank Mars had actually marked on his foot and“warned me that the family would ensure that I would come to regret quitting”

“The Mars family reacts with brutality to any perceived slight . . . He said that I should tell my ‘new boss’ that Mars will never forgive him for taking people like me away from Mars and will do everything in its power to fight him back,” Mr Szarzynski included a file submitted to a Washington court.

Mr Szarzynski likewise declared that another family member, Valerie Mars, had actually responded to his resignation by informing him: “Brace yourself, you are entering the very dark world.”

He dismissed the legal action as “a vindictive, unnecessary, and improper attempt to smear my reputation and embarrass me and the business for which I now work”.

“It is my belief that this suit has absolutely nothing to do with any authentic desire (or requirement) to secure Mars’ secret information and whatever to do with attempting to penalize me for …