‘Marrying Millions’ stars Erica and Rick say criticism over their 46-year age difference is ‘kind of funny’

Millionaire Rick Sykes and Erica Moser fit that expense, and likewise originated from really various backgrounds with Sykes living on a private yacht in Miami Beach, Fla. while Moser, a self-proclaimed midwesterner comes from Springfield, Ill.

‘MARRYING MILLIONS’ STARS BILL AND BRI ON WHY THEIR 40-YEAR AGE GAP WORKS: ‘WE LEARN FROM EACH OTHER’

They likewise have another significant difference in between the 2 of them: A 46- year agedifference Moser is 23 and Sykes is 69.

With such spaces in age and earnings, there are cynics with relatively unlimited criticisms of their relationship, however for the “thick-skinned” duo, it’s all water off their wings, as they just recently informed Fox News.

“It doesn’t get to us,” Moser stated. “I think we’re just lucky.”

LARRY KING SAYS 26-YEAR AGE GAP, RELIGION TOOK ‘ITS TOLL’ ON MARRIAGE, ULTIMATELY LED TO DIVORCE

Sykes stated he chuckles about it.

You understand, I like it. I believe it’s amusing as hell,” he said. ” I match a lot of these individuals who are genuine nasty also. They’re incredibly imaginative. So it’s kind of amusing.”

“We just we really wanted to try to normalize relationships like this because they do exist.” — Erica Moser

Among the most significant critics of the pairing is Moser’s daddy, and while she, of course, dreams …