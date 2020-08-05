‘Marrying Millions’ stars Bill, Bri Hutchinson on why their 40-year age gap works: ‘We learn from each other’

Hutchinson and Ramirez are among 2 returning couples who will have another go on season 2 of the hugely popular reality series “Marrying Millions” and with it comes a brand-new set of obstacles for the set who share a 40- year age gap.

The not likely couple stayed married after their very first stint on the Lifetime series and split their time in between Dallas, Texas and Miami,Fla The duo informed Fox News they’re delighting in the liberty their way of life supplies while they continue to learn from each other.

“I think women are more mature than men, and I think I’m probably very immature for my age,” Hutchinson stated prior to quipping, “I always tell my 16-year-old daughter boys are idiots. Boys are dumb. Don’t fall in love. Don’t get hurt. Don’t cry. They’re not worth it. Wait till you’re older.”

“An older man will be a gentleman and he’ll take very good care of you,” included the entrepreneur. “Boys do not understand how to deal with ladies which’s how we are up until we get much older. I’ve constantly believed that an actually great working relationship is where there is an agegap It does not need to be 40 …