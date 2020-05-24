Married couple arrested over death of Louise Smith, 16, as police confirm body is missing teenager 

A married couple arrested over the death of 16-year-old Louise Smith are pictured for the primary time, as police launch a homicide probe after confirming a body discovered within the woods is the missing teenager.

The teenager, from the Leigh Park space, was reported missing on VE Day earlier this month, along with her body found in Havant Thicket, a dense woodland, on Thursday.

A forensic group proceed to go looking the house of Shane and Chazlynn Jayne Mays, (recognized as Cjay), each 29, in Havant, Hampshire, the place Miss Smith had been staying along with her cousin Mrs May after allegedly being positioned there by social providers, experiences The Sun.

The couple have been arrested on May 15 on suspicion of kidnapping, per week earlier than police raided their residence on Friday – they’ve been launched on bail.

A forensic group search the house of Shane and Chazlynn Jayne Mays (pictured), recognized as Cjay, each 29, in Havant, Hampshire, the place Miss Smith had been staying with cousin Mrs May

Hampshire Police stated formal identification procedures of the body had been accomplished and that {the teenager}’s household had been knowledgeable – and have been being supported by specialist officers.

Investigating forensic officers have been photographed taking objects together with carpet and garments from the Mays’ flat in Leigh Park, Hampshire.

Mr May’s sister Cassie Rawlinson, who lives in close by Portsmouth, Hampshire, instructed The Sun final evening: ‘Shane took her in as a result of he is form like that. I do not suppose it was the primary time she had stayed there both. Shane is beautiful and he helps anybody out. They’re each good folks and at all times assist individuals who want it.

Adding: ‘They have been those taking care of the lady, they have been those who reported her missing and contacted her mum, they have been those who put it on social media asking everybody else.’

Mourners have been seen laying flowers on the woodland web site a mile the place Miss Smith’s body was found, a mile and a half from the Mays’ residence.

Police have confirmed a body present in Hampshire woodland was that of 16-year-old Louise Smith

The teenager’s final reported sighting was round noon on May Eight on Somborne Drive

The teenager, who vanished on May 8, was described by household pals as a ‘charming younger lady who had her entire life forward of her’.

Devastated members of the neighborhood stated Louise was ‘simply your typical teenager’ as they laid flowers at a woodland web site, twenty 5 bouquets of flowers have now been laid on the entrance.

Eyewitnesses say that Louise was final seen at a skatepark round two miles from her residence on May 8, the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Police officers have been seen carrying objects out of the property in Leigh Park, Hampshire, after a body was present in close by woodlands within the seek for 16-year-old Louise Smith

On Thursday, Hampshire Police confirmed {that a} body had been present in close by woodland and stated they have been within the course of of figuring out who it was

Police have been investigating her disappearance right this moment as they searched a property.

Police additionally searched one other property, a semi-detached home a mile away.

Family good friend Jackie Meredith right this moment laid a bouquet and described Louise as ‘girly’ and urged police to get to the underside of the investigation.

Mrs Meredith stated: ‘She was a very beautiful younger lady and her household have been beautiful too.

‘She was simply your typical teenager, she was a bubbly and humorous lady. You might chat to her simply, she was an enthralling younger lady and was at all times pleasant to folks.

Police additionally searched one other property, a semi-detached home a mile away from Leigh Park. Pictured: An investigating officer takes objects from a property

Investigating Special Forensic Service officers have been seen placing objects right into a marked police van parked outdoors

Mourners have been laying flowers on the web site the place a body was found in Hampshire in the course of the seek for missing 16-year-old Louise Smith

‘She was extremely popular and had heaps of pals, she had a big circle of them. She was a bit girly like teenage women are, I actually cannot specific how beautiful she was.

‘What has occurred is disgusting, it is simply so unhappy. I actually hope the police discover out what occurred to her, no matter it was.

‘We have to know, all of us have to know as we dwell right here. Her mother and father of course have to know, however we as a neighborhood have to know.

‘It is all such a disgrace… She had her entire life forward of her.

I simply hope the police discover out what has occurred and who carried out it.’

Mourners have been laying flowers on the web site the place a body was found in Hampshire in the course of the seek for missing 16-year-old Louise Smith

Pictured: Police perform bagged objects from a house in Leigh Park, Hampshire

A neighbour stated: ‘On VE Day I noticed a crimson van outdoors the flats and a lady entering into it with bundles of garments. I reported this to police as it did not really feel proper.

‘I am unable to say if it was undoubtedly her but it surely was a lady round her age.’

Another native stated: ‘Louise had been affected by despair currently and had apparently been bullied in school.’

Last Friday police began looking the Mays’ home.

‘They have been there all all through final weekend,’ a resident stated.

Forensic officers have been pictured at work at a property they searched in Leigh Park

Louise Smith’s good friend Mandy Fernando (pictured) leaves flowers outdoors Havant Thicket in Hampshire, the place the 16-year-old’s body was discovered on Thursday

A police officer enters the property in Leigh Park after a body was present in woodlands

Mandy Fernando has recognized the 16-year-old since she was a little bit lady.

She laid flowers on the entrance to Havant Thicket in Hampshire the place police found a body believed to be Louise’s.

Mandy described Louise as a beautiful lady with a coronary heart of gold. ‘The neighborhood is devastated, unhappy, shocked,’ Mandy stated. ‘I am unable to converse for everyone however when anybody hears of an adolescent, whoever it could be, it’s extremely unhappy.’

Louise’s neighbour John Singleton stated he noticed the lady on the day she went missing.

‘She simply went out strolling, I did not know the place she was going. It’s very unhappy, the result is the saddest, for some time we had some hope.’

Specialist forensic officers have been seen taking ‘bag hundreds’ of objects together with carpet and clothes from the flat in Havant

Police (pictured right this moment) discovered a body in woodland in the course of the hunt for Louise yesterday and confirmed they’re treating it as suspicious

It additionally emerged yesterday that Louise’s mom wrote on Facebook the day earlier than police discovered a body how annoyed she was not with the ability to search for her daughter.

She wrote on Wednesday evening: ‘I wish to scream from the rooftops that I wish to be wanting in every single place. I’ve been instructed not to search around the Thicket and Leigh Park Gardens, any search have to be away from there.’

Police have issued a CCTV picture exhibiting Louise leaving a Tesco retailer on the night earlier than she disappeared.

An eyewitness stated she had gone to the grocery store twice, as soon as with one other particular person earlier within the afternoon after which on her personal within the night.

He stated: ‘I noticed Louise enter Tesco within the afternoon after which I noticed her later within the day on her personal shopping for a bag of ice.’