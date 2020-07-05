Married British Hollywood actor is quizzed by police over sexual assault claim

A married British Hollywood actor has been questioned by police after having a massage therapist claimed he groped her bottom and rubbed his private parts against her during a scheduled appointment.

Officers interviewed the actor, who is well-known in Britain and US, under caution at the end of last month in relation to the alleged sexual assault.

It happened at the actor’s home in London, the Sunday Times reports, where the woman would arrive at give him a massage.

The alleged victim, a single mother who works for a professional company, said the claimed assault left her ‘frozen’ and that it took a long time on her behalf to realise what had happened.

An actor well-known in Britain and the usa has been questioned by police over allegations of sexual assault. The actor and the massage therapist have not been named

She told the Sunday Times how, on the afternoon of the alleged assault, the actor had tried to kiss her prior to the treatment began.

‘When I began to massage his upper legs, he began to ask me to go further up and near to his crotch and near to his sexual organs,’ she said.

When she became visibly upset the actor, who was wearing an untied dressing gown, said that he ‘understood’.

But then, she claimed, he ‘grabs my waist’ and starts to ‘touch me, touch my body, touch my bottom’ and to ‘rub himself on me’.

After the alleged incident, the woman claims the actor then shared with her he failed to have enough money to cover the massage session.

She said she had started doing work for the actor in early summer a year ago, and was soon attending regular appointments that earned her £500-a-month.

They developed a friendship, she explained, and began exchanging ‘flirtatious’ messages in August, which were usually sent late at night and sometimes signed off with kisses by both. The woman said she had developed feelings for the actor.

The so-called assault happened in the Autumn.

She began doing work for the actor in early summer a year ago, before the so-called assault happened in Autumn. She reported it January 30. Above is a stock image of a massage

Afterwards, the girl said they continued to message and that she returned to his home for still another appointment seven days later, hoping he’d apologise and pay the cash he owed her.

‘I just wanted to make things good and get paid,’ she said. ‘I went there again and I said, “He’s going to apologise. Everything’s going to be fine.” I truly needed to speak to him in what happened because everything was fast.’

But, after arriving, the actor refused to talk about it, encouraged her to leave, and paid what that he owed with a £40 tip.

The assault was reported to Scotland Yard on January 30. The man and massage therapist haven’t been named.

The Office for National Statistics says approximately 700,000 people aged between 16 to 59 years old were victims of sexual assault in 2018, a number that has tripled recently due to ‘improvements in police recording and much more victims being willing to report’.

‘The number of offences recorded by the police remains well below how many victims,’ they said.

‘Of the offences that do arrive at the attention of police, many don’t progress further through the criminal justice system.’

The so-called assault happened in the actor’s London home, that the woman regularly visited to offer him massages. She earned around £500-a-month from the appointments

Around half all sexual offences reported to police didn’t check out court as a result of ‘evidential difficulties’, they said.

The NHS says that victims of sexual assault can contact voluntary organisations including Women’s Aid, Victim Support, The Survivors Trust or Survivors UK (for men) for support.

Sexual assault referral centres are also available, which offer medical, practical and emotional support through trained doctors, nurses and support workers.