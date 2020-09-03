Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races

Honda rider Marquez will be out for at least another two months after breaking his right arm in a crash during the Spanish Grand Prix, while stress damage to the titanium plate fitted to the bone in his Andalusian GP comeback attempt necessitated a second operation.

So far in 2020, there have been three new winners in Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and KTM duo Brad Binder and Oliveira, while Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso has taken the other victory this year.

In addition, the likes of Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Pol Espargaro and Jack Miller have all mounted serious challenges for victory in the opening five rounds.

The unpredictable nature of the 2020 season so far means just 35 points cover the top 10 in the standings after the Styrian GP – 30 points fewer than at the same point last year, when Marquez had already won three of the 12 victories he would go on to score.

Styrian GP winner Oliveira feels the opportunity presented by MotoGP’s dominant figure Marquez is the reason for the wild set of results so far seen in 2020, but expects a definitive pecking order to eventually appear.

“I think, and it’s just my opinion – I think once Marquez was out, I think everyone all of a sudden felt like they could start to win races and championships,” Oliveira said when asked why 2020 had been so…