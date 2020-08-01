Marqise Lee is the seventh Patriots player to opt out of 2020 season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: Marqise Lee #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars heats up prior to a video game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville,Florida (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Patriots have actually now seen 7 gamers opt out of the upcoming season with the most current being pass receiver Marqise Lee.

The 2020 NFL season is going to differ from any we have actually seen prior to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players have the alternative of choosing out and still getting some cash if they choose they do not feel safe wearing and taking the stadium this year.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs got the opt out pattern began recently and lots of gamers from groups around the league have actually followed in his steps. Some have actually picked to opt out due to a member of the family being ill while others merely just do not feel the danger is worth it.

The Patriots in specific have actually been struck hard by the opt outs, as pass receiver Marqise Lee is the seventh member of the New England Patriots to choose he does not feel it deserves the danger to fit up in 2020.

New: Wide receiver Marqise Lee is preparation to opt out of the 2020 season, per league source. He is the seventh #Patriots player to make this option. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 1, 2020

