Maroon 5 performs 'Memories' in honor of 9/11 victims
Maroon 5 performs “Memories” for the CNN special “Shine a Light” hosted by Jake Tapper to highlight young adults who are still dealing with the loss of their parents in the September 11th terror attacks.

