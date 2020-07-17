Maro Itoje commits long-term future to Saracens | Rugby Union News







England lock Maro Itoje has become the latest high-profile player to commit his future to Saracens.

The 25-year-old England international follows in the footsteps of fellow Rugby World Cup final starters Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly and Mako and Billy Vunipola in agreeing to stay at Saracens despite their relegation out of the Premiership as punishment for breaking salary cap rules.

The British & Irish Lion has made 119 club appearances to date and says he is excited by the challenges ahead.

“I’m massively excited to be a part of this club,” Itoje said. “I’ve been part of Saracens since I was 14-years-old, and we’ve had some great memories.

“The culture at Saracens is second to none and I think that’s evident for all to see.

Owen Farrell will also remain with Saracens despite their relegation from the Premiership

“I’m really looking forward to the future; the future is going to be brighter than our past. The future is in our hands and we have the power to shape our own destiny.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: “From his early days inside our Academy, to being area of the club’s biggest moments, Maro has been a vital member of the Saracens project and we have been thrilled he could be committing to Saracens.

“On and off the field, Maro is a diligent, professional and thoughtful individual, who sets the example of what it means to use every opportunity you are given to improve. At 25, it is very exciting to think where he can take his game, this team and our club in the future.”