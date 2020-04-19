Marmalade prosecco cocktail recipe 

Marmalade is a remarkable point, as well as right here it raises also an extremely normal fizz right into a somewhat pleasant, citrusycocktail I have actually attempted it with lime as well as lemon marmalade however can unconditionally state that it is best to adhere to orange! I made use of fine-shred however you can utilize any kind of kind, as it is stressed after home heating.

Prep time: 2 mins| Cooking time: 2 mins

MAKES

4

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoon marmalade

Squeeze of orange or tangerine juice

Ice- chilly prosecco, to cover up

Strip of orange enthusiasm or an orange wedge, to garnish (optional)

TECHNIQUE