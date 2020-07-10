Marlon Wayans Recalls Working With ‘Evil’ Weinsteins On 20th Anniversary Of Scary Movie

Can you believe Scary Movie turns 20 years old this month??

Yep, the horror spoof which became a huge sleeper hit and spawned four sequels premiered way back on July 7, 2000. To mark the milestone Variety compiled a bit of an oral history, setting up interviews with Marlon Wayans and others — and it isn’t exactly wistful.

On the first two films in the franchise, Marlon co-wrote (and co-starred) with brother Shawn Wayans, making use of their elder brother Keenan Ivory Wayans directing.

However, starting with Scary Movie 3 — despite the first two both being enormous financial successes — your family was forced out by the heads of the studio which owned the rights: Dimension Films, that was owned by The Weinstein Company.

Producer Bo Zenga, who had previously been attached to the film even before the Wayans brothers doesn’t even think the Weinsteins believed in the project — they just didn’t want any one else to have it!

“The Weinsteins desired to buy it because it spoofed their franchise of Scream. I think they didn’t want somebody else cannibalizing their movie.”

Marlon told Variety:

“[The Weinstein’s are] maybe not the best or the kindest people to take business with. They’re quite definitely an evil regime, I suppose. They do what they wish to do how they take action — also it can be rude and quite disrespectful.”

And that’s not mentioning Harvey Weinstein‘s rape conviction and the reported coverup allegedly aided by his brother Bob Weinstein.

But as Marlon tells it, even in business the brothers were monstrous:

“We couldn’t come to terms on the deal. It’s like, ‘If you don’t want to pay for the jokes, have somebody else do it.’”

That they did. The Weinsteins replaced the Wayans brothers with Airplane! co-creator Jerry Zucker and the respective writers of Hot Shots and Senseless — you realize, that comedy starring up-and-comer Marlon Wayans.

The now-47-year-old recalls learning about his family’s firing in a very impersonal way:

“We read on Christmas Eve which they were using someone else for [‘Scary Movie 3’]. We probably might have sued or whatever, but part of us was like, ‘All you can do is allow us to create something new.’ I possibly could write a book on that whole thing, honestly.”

The Wayans brothers proceeded to tackle horror spoofs again over a decade later with the A Haunted House films.

He did add:

“They definitely still owe us money, lots of money. What they did was really bad business.”

That’s pretty much what they’re known for these days…

What you think of the Scary Movie sequels after the Wayans brothers’ exit??

